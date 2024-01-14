3 Migrants Dead After Texas Officers Took Over Near Border, Dem Rep Says
FALLOUT
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said Saturday that three migrants have drowned in the Rio Grande near the border with Mexico after Texas officers took control of a park and refused to give Border Patrol access. In a written statement, Cuellar said “the State bears responsibility” for the deaths, which he said resulted from disputes between U.S. Border Patrol agents under Biden administration command and Texas state officers and the national guard under the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott. He blamed Abbott’s aggressive anti-immigration policies for the drowning deaths of the three migrants, which he said included two children, near the border city of Eagle Pass. State forces took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, an area usually used to police crossings, and prevented federal Border Patrol agents from entering and responding to distress calls to rescue the migrants, he said. Cuellar wrote, “Texas Military Department soldiers stated they would not grant (Border Patrol) access to the migrants – even in the event of an emergency.”