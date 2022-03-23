CHEAT SHEET
3-Month-Old Baby Vanishes in Milwaukee
AMBER ALERT
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old baby boy in Milwaukee who vanished early Wednesday morning. Authorities say Anthony Crudup Jr. went missing around 12:30 a.m. and was first thought to be with a 15-year-old girl who was not related to him. But the teenager was later found and was not with the baby. He was described as Black, and about 2 feet 2 inches tall, having last been seen in a two-piece sweatsuit with light and dark blue. No further details were immediately available.