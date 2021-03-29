3 More Women Accuse Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson of Sexual Assault, Deleting Messages
AND...ANOTHER
Three more women have filed lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing the 25-year-old NFL star of sexual assault, marking 19 allegations against him to date, reported The Athletic. “Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle,” one of the filings says.
An additional suit could be in the immediate offing, according to an Instagram post by Tony Buzbee, who is representing Watson’s accusers. Buzbee said he has in fact filed a 20th civil case against Watson, who has not been charged criminally for the alleged assaults. In 18 of the 19 lawsuits filed so far, the plaintiffs say Watson contacted them for massage appointments in 2020 and 2021, usually on Instagram. Once he arrived, the women say, variously, that Watson groped them, touched them with his penis, and forced them to perform oral sex. Watson released a statement on March 16, saying, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”