3 Participants in Matt Walsh’s Anti-Trans Doc Say They Were Tricked
The filmmakers behind a documentary attacking the transgender community allegedly misrepresented the project to three of the people who agreed to appear in it, according to NBC News. What Is a Woman?, which is narrated by and stars far-right troll Matt Walsh, was quietly released last June but received a second wind courtesy of Elon Musk, who recently promoted it on Twitter, causing it to go viral. The three people who spoke to NBC News told the outlet they felt they’d been “tricked” by producers who’d hid their intentions behind flattering and vague language. One, a California surgeon named Dr. Marci Bowers, provided what she called a “completely deceptive” email from a producer, asking if she’d be willing to speak about transgender people and the “challenges they face in today’s culture.” Another person, Naia Ōkami, a trans woman, said she felt that Walsh had used her to get “gotcha” moments for the documentary. “It was complete fraud in my opinion,” she said. “He wanted to use me to make us look ridiculous, to make us look sensational.”