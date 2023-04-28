3 Pilots Dead, 1 Survives as U.S. Army Helicopters Collide in Alaska
WERE EN ROUTE HOME
Three army pilots are dead after two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, crashed in Alaska while returning from a training flight on Thursday. The 11th Airborne Division confirmed the crash in a statement, saying the helicopters collided in flight near Healy, a suburban-rural town popular for use as an overnight basecamp for visitors to Denali National Park and Preserve, known for having the tallest mountain in North America. There were two members aboard each craft at the time of the crash. Two died on scene while the third died en route to the hospital. Just one survived and is being treated in hospital. Names will be withheld for 24 hours until next of kin is informed. “This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Major General Brian Eifler said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.” The accident will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Centre in Alabama, the statement said. The crash comes less than a month after nine service members died when two U.S. Army helicopters crashed in Kentucky during nighttime medical evacuation drills.