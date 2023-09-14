3 Spanish Soccer Stars Arrested Over Alleged Sex Tape Involving Underage Girl
REAL VILE
Three Real Madrid youth players were arrested by Spanish police on Thursday after allegedly distributing a sexual video involving an underage girl, according to Reuters. The three players, who are not minors and have not been named, were taken into custody at Real Madrid’s sports complex. They were later released after the data on their phones was seized, police said. Earlier Thursday, the club confirmed a player for their reserve team, Castilla, and three players for the club’s third team, Real Madrid C, had been questioned “in connection with a complaint about an alleged release of a private video via WhatsApp.” The main subject of the probe is one of the Real Madrid C players, who is depicted in the video having sex with the 16-year-old victim, the Spanish El Confidencial newspaper reported. The complaint was filed by the alleged victim’s mother, according to Reuters. Police said in a statement that while the girl said the acts depicted in the video were consensual, they were recorded without her consent. The arrests were made just days after the president of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, resigned amid sexual assault allegations.