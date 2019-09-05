Amazon just made its brand new, second-gen Fire TV Cube available for pre-order. And like all second-gen launches, this one packs some great feedback-centric upgrades to a device that essentially combines your Amazon Alexa smart assistant and a Fire TV Stick into one. You can pre-order the brand new Fire TV Cube for $120 right now and it’ll ship first thing on Oct. 10. Should you get it? Here are three reasons why this is an upgrade worth considering, whether you already have a Fire TV Cube or not:

It’s faster . With the stronger Hexa-core processor and internal smart capabilities, the Cube will rely less on the Internet to do what you ask it. From scrolling through the best 4K-quality movies you might want to watch to asking about the weather, Amazon promises responses and reactions four times faster than before.

. With the stronger Hexa-core processor and internal smart capabilities, the Cube will rely less on the Internet to do what you ask it. From scrolling through the best 4K-quality movies you might want to watch to asking about the weather, Amazon promises responses and reactions four times faster than before. It’s more attentive. The eight improved far-field microphones are designed to hear you from any direction. The Cube is also better able to distinguish your voice from what’s playing currently on your TV or audio, other voices in the room, and other noises.

The eight improved far-field microphones are designed to hear you from any direction. The Cube is also better able to distinguish your voice from what’s playing currently on your TV or audio, other voices in the room, and other noises. It’s more collaborative. With infrared tech and better software, the Cube can better control your other smart devices without necessarily relying on your WiFi (good to know when more and more devices are draining your bandwidth).

For a smarter home with fewer devices, the all-new Fire Cube TV is an investment very much worth considering. | Pre-order it on Amazon >

