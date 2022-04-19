3 Navy Sailors Serving on Same Ship Found Dead in Less Than a Week
THRICE-TOLD TRAGEDY
Three sailors posted to a Navy aircraft carrier have died in the space of less than a week, officials have said. Last Friday, a Navy spokesperson said, an unnamed sailor was found unresponsive aboard the USS George Washington and later died. Then Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp was found dead at an off-base location on April 9. One day later, Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman was also found dead ashore. “While these incidents remain under investigation, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events,” said Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, the spokesperson. She did not name a cause of death for any of the sailors. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities are actively investigating all three cases, according to CNN, and ship commanders have brought on a Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team to support the rest of the crew.