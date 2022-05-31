3 Shot on College Campus After High School Graduation

CHEAT SHEET
Three people were shot on the campus of Xavier University in New Orleans while a graduation ceremony for a local high school was underway—after a dispute in a parking lot turned violent. According to NOLA.com, one witness estimated more than 20 shots were fired, and another witness said the victims included the grandmother of a graduate of Morris Jeff Community School. One suspect was in custody after the Tuesday incident. “This is supposed to be a joyous occasion and it is very sad for us to have to go through something like this. This is horrible,” one witness told WDSU-TV.