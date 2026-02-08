U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn says she is stepping back from social media after receiving what she described as a “scary” number of threats following remarks she made about politics and LGBTQ+ rights. Glenn, who came out publicly as bisexual and pansexual in 2019, spoke out earlier this month when reporters asked her about the political climate for queer Americans under the Trump Administration. She responded by saying that she wanted to use her platform to encourage people to “stay strong” during what she called a difficult moment. Glenn said the online response to her comments quickly turned hostile. “I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that she planned to step back from social media altogether for her own well-being. Despite the backlash, Glenn said she has no plans to stay silent. “I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in,” she wrote.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Terrance Gore has passed away at the age of 34, his wife has confirmed. Gore, who was known for his lightning-fast speed on the field, died following complications after a routine surgery. “Terrance was an unforgettable part of our organization with a unique talent that catapulted him to some of the biggest moments in Royals history,” Royals President of Operations, J. J. Picollo, said in a statement from the team. “While his speed and athleticism were what most people immediately noticed, those of us who had the opportunity to know him also remember his energy, his humility, and the impact he made in big moments on the game’s biggest stage.” The three-time World Series champion won titles with the Royals in 2015, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, and the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Gore is survived by his wife, Britney, and their three children: Zane, Skylyn, and Camden. “This is a sad ending to an incredible story,” Picollo added.
3 Skiers Killed by Avalanches Near Winter Olympic Games Site
At least three people have been killed by avalanches in northern Italy while skiing in the same alpine region currently playing host to the Winter Olympic Games. Alpine rescue services recovered the body of a man from Punta Rocca, a 10,800-foot peak on Marmolada—the tallest mountain in the Dolomites. Another two skiers died in the village of Albosaggia, in the lower Valtellina valley, while a potential fourth victim has yet to be confirmed in Trentino Alto Adige. All of the confirmed deaths were caused by loose snow and ice sliding down the mountain and wiping out the skiers who were off-piste at the time. AINEVA, Italy’s snow and avalanche risks association, said there is currently a heightened danger of avalanches following heavy weather conditions that have blanketed the region. The snow and ice are thought to be piled in such a way that the movements of a single passing skier could easily set it off. The two avalanches in the Marmolada area were close to Cortina d’Ampezzo where the women’s Alpine skiing competitions are currently taking place.
Authorities in California are begging locals to stop eating mushrooms they find in the wild after four people have died and three others have required liver transplants. Since November, there have been more than three dozen cases of poisoning from so-called “death cap” mushrooms, California Department of Public Health records show. A warm fall coupled with a wet winter has created a “super bloom” of the mushrooms that are responsible for 90 percent of fatal mushroom poisonings globally, according to Dr. Craig Smollin from the California Poison Control System. “The main thing this year is just the magnitude, the number of people ingesting this mushroom,” Smollin said. “Having almost 40 is very unusual.” The Aminita phalloides mushroom originates from Europe and can often be found under European oak trees. It is the same mushroom used by Australian woman Erin Patterson to murder three of her relatives with a poisoned lunch in the 2023 case that gripped the world. Officials’ advice is to avoid foraging for mushrooms entirely while death caps remain prevalent.
Musician Jack White, 50, slammed President Donald Trump for a racist video the president shared Thursday night. White blasted Trump, 79, on Instagram after the president reposted a video depicting former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The clip quickly sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats before being removed 12 hours after it was posted. White wrote that the post “would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world.” The rocker didn’t stop there. In the same post, White called Trump “a racist,” “a felon,” “a grifter,” and “a full on dementia sufferer.” The “Seven Nation Army” singer went on to call the president an “evil man” and questioned how he rose to power. “Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man,” White wrote. White continued, calling Trump, “This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop.” The post is the latest chapter in White’s long-running feud with Trump. Last month, the rockstar criticized the president following a press briefing in which Trump touted his administration’s first-year achievements.
Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday at the age of 47 following a battle with cancer. The band announced his death in a post on X, saying Arnold passed away with loved ones by his side. Arnold revealed last May that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, sharing the news in an emotional Instagram video with fans. Arnold co-founded 3 Doors Down in Escatawpa, Mississippi, in 1996. He was just 15 years old when he wrote the band’s breakout hit “Kryptonite,” which helped propel the group to mainstream success with its 2000 debut album The Better Life. In their tribute, the band praised Arnold’s character and impact, writing that his “kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.” They credited him with helping to “redefine mainstream rock music, blending both post-grunge sounds with emotionally direct ”lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.“ The band thanked fans for their outpouring of support and asked for privacy for Arnold’s family during the difficult time.
Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day, took aim at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a special performance at Spotify’s Super Bowl party on Friday night. Armstrong paused to address the crowd in San Francisco, blasting ICE and members of the Trump administration. “To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your shi--ty a-- job,” he said. The singer then name-checked Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, and JD Vance, saying, “They’re gonna drop you like a bad f---ing habit. Come on this side of the line.” Armstrong also dedicated the band’s song “Holiday” to the city of Minneapolis, where protests have erupted over an increased ICE presence and the killing of two American citizens by federal agents. The rockstar also altered lyrics in the same song to reference convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliation with lawmakers, changing “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor.” Green Day is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony on Sunday.
South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb accidentally distributed billions of dollars’ worth of bitcoin during a botched promotional event, briefly giving hundreds of customers instant crypto fortunes. The company said it mistakenly gave out roughly $44 billion worth of bitcoin to users on Friday after a rewards promotion went wrong. The event was meant to give participants 2,000 South Korean won—about $1.40—but instead credited winners with at least 2,000 bitcoin units each. Bithumb moved quickly to contain the damage. Within 35 minutes, the exchange suspended trading and withdrawals for affected accounts and said it recovered more than 99 percent of the funds mistakenly dispersed to about 695 users. In a statement issued Saturday, Bithumb apologized for the error and stressed that the incident was not the result of a security breach. “There are no problems with system security or customer asset management,” the company said. Regulators were less reassured. According to Reuters, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission said it plans to investigate the incident and examine other crypto exchanges for potential vulnerabilities and risks tied to virtual assets.
Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend on Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call on Thursday reporting CPR in progress at a Tennessee residence. First responders attempted to save the unidentified victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined her death was consistent with a homicide. The former Kansas City Chiefs player, who was on the roster when the team won the Super Bowl in 2020, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues. This is not Lee’s first run-in with the law. In 2023, he was arrested on allegations of assault and domestic violence involving a woman, including claims that he pushed her against a wall, threw her to the floor, and struck her multiple times. In 2025, Lee accepted a plea deal in Franklin County Municipal Court and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, including attempted assault and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance.
Austin Butler has been tipped to play disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong in an early-stage package that allegedly has studios scrambling. The seven-time Tour de France winner has signed off for the first time on the rights to make a film about his life to producer and former Netflix Films chairman, Scott Stuber. Alongside the Elvis actor, the package includes Conclave director Edward Berger, King Richard writer Zach Baylin, and Stuber serving as executive producer. The film, which is aiming to be a cross between F1 and The Wolf of Wall Street, will tell the story of Armstrong, who fell from grace after becoming one of the most successful American cyclists of all time. After winning consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005, Armstrong was stripped of all seven medals in 2012 following an investigation into his use of performance-enhancing drugs. While he initially denied the claims, he later admitted to them on The Oprah Winfrey Show, saying his career was “one big lie.” However, Armstrong also claimed that he was just “leveling the playing field,” as doping was widespread throughout the sport. There have already been multiple full-length documentaries made about Armstrong’s story, plus a feature film, The Program, in 2015. No release date has yet been suggested for the upcoming biopic.