3 ‘Skyscraper-Sized’ Asteroids Set to Whizz Past Earth This Week: NASA
DON’T LOOK UP
More than a half-dozen asteroids are set to whizz past Earth at close range this week—including three of “skyscraper size”—but astronomers at NASA say not to worry about the busier-than-usual period, given the fact that they are all predicted to comfortably miss our planet. Among that number are two which have already passed by Earth over the past few days: 2012 DK31 and 2006 BE55, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Both were more than 3.5 million miles away from impact. One more bus-sized asteroid, 2023 DJ1, is set to whizz past on Wednesday night, as well as another small one on Thursday. Friday is jam-packed with at least three fly-bys—including one asteroid the size of a large sports stadium, 2007 ED125, which will pass at just under 2.8 million miles away from Earth. NASA projections predict that no space rocks will collide with Earth for at least the next century.