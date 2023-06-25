3 Texas Cops Charged With Murder in Death of Woman in Crisis

Read it at KSAT
Three Texas police officers have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Melissa Perez, a woman who was shot dead while holding a hammer in the midst of a mental health crisis. San Antonio Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos all opened fire on the 46-year-old woman early Friday, authorities said. Police Chief William McManus said the officers “used deadly force, which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them.”