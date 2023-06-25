CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    3 Texas Cops Charged With Murder in Death of Woman in Crisis

    ‘NOT REASONABLE’

    Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos

    San Antonio Police

    Three Texas police officers have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Melissa Perez, a woman who was shot dead while holding a hammer in the midst of a mental health crisis. San Antonio Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos all opened fire on the 46-year-old woman early Friday, authorities said. Police Chief William McManus said the officers “used deadly force, which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them.”

    Read it at KSAT
    ,