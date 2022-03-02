3 Tons of Space Junk From Decade-Old Chinese Rocket Set to Hit the Moon Friday

Read it at KTLA
Three tons of debris from a rocket are headed toward the moon, set to crash and carve out a massive crater this Friday. It could take weeks or months to confirm the extent of the impact with satellite images, as experts say the junk will hit the far side of the moon out of the view of telescopes on Earth. Bill Gray, an American asteroid tracker, and many other experts say they believe the junk is from a Chinese rocket that was launched nearly a decade ago, a claim that Beijing has repeatedly denied. Scientists say the debris will likely carve out a hole ranging from 33 feet to 66 feet or “yet another small crater on the moon,” according to Jonathan McDowell from the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.