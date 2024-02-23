3 University of Wyoming Swimmers Killed in ‘Highway of Death’ Crash
‘HEARTSICK’
Three University of Wyoming swimmers were killed on Thursday when their car rolled over and crashed on a road known as the “Highway of Death.” The athletes were traveling on US-287 just south of the Colorado-Wyoming border when the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The group was not headed to any competition or sporting event, the school said in a release, and two other members of the swim team suffered minor injuries from the crash. The deceased were identified as 18-year-old Carson Muir, 19-year-old Charlie Clark, and 21-year-old Luke Slabber. “We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” university President Ed Seidel said. The stretch of highway where they died has seen 15 fatal crashes in the past 5 years and is under safety review by the state transportation department. It’s the same highway where eight Wyoming cross country runners died in a drunk driving collision in 2001.