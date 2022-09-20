3-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Relative Pushed Him Into Lake Michigan, Cops Say
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
A small child was rescued from Chicago’s Navy Pier on Monday after the 3-year-old was pushed into the water by a family member, police said. The relative at the scene initially told investigators that she was just a witness to the incident, but later admitted that he was “acting up,” according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune. She then said she allowed the boy to slip out of her grasp, letting him fall into the tide. An anonymous source told the Chicago Sun-Times that the Des Plaines boy wasn’t expected to survive the incident, and that surveillance footage showed the relative pushing him toward the edge before throwing him in the water. The child was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital around 1 p.m. in “very critical condition,” according to officials. “As with any incident involving children, these are difficult circumstances,” said Area Three Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash in a Monday press conference. “We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts.”