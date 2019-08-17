3-Year-Old Girl Found Sleeping in Boat on Texas Lake Hours After Dad Drowned

Read it at CNN
A 3-year-old girl was found asleep and alone on a boat adrift in a Texas lake Friday morning after her father died of apparent drowning. A resident on the Lake Granbury about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth, Texas noticed the lake drifting on Friday and discovered the child on a boat when he went to investigate. CNN reports that the child then told him that her father had gone swimming and would soon return. First responders then discovered her father’s body late Friday. The two had gone for a boat ride Thursday evening. It is not clear when or how the toddler’s father drowned.