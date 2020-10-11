3-Year-Old Oregon Boy Fatally Shoots Self With Unsecured Gun
A 3-year-old Oregon boy fatally shot himself in the head with a gun he took from an end-table drawer in the bedroom, police said. A 911 call summoned Washington County deputies to the Aloha home of James Kenneth Lindquester late Friday night. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. “I think if you ask any first responder, the death of a child is the absolute worst call that we go to,” Deputy Shannon Wilde told KOMO. “It’s tough, a lot of us are parents ourselves. I know some of the responders on scene last night have children, some have children the same age as this little boy and it’s tough. We see a lot of horrible things but seeing a child in that situation is the worst.” Detectives said an investigation is ongoing.