3.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Up New York City
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit New York and New Jersey at around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday night, according to reports. The epicenter was located in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, near the Garden State’s Teterboro Airport, and tremors were felt across New York City and Westchester County. The New York City Emergency Management Department said it was monitoring for damage, but that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The region experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2024; despite being a shallow earthquake, that temblor—which had its epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey, approximately 50 miles west of New York City—grounded all flights at area airports and shut down several transit options. Residents raced to social media to confirm their suspicions that an earthquake had just taken place, and many revealed that they initially thought that the shaking was the result of large trucks passing by their homes. One Upper West Sider was worried that “it was the edible I took,” and noted that they were “Glad to know I’m not alone in this.”