30 Mystery Trump Co-Conspirators Highlighted in Georgia Indictment
ANONYMOUS
As many as 30 unindicted co-conspirators are also alleged to have been involved in Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the 2020 election, the indictment handed down by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia revealed Monday night. The 30 unnamed co-conspirators are in addition to Trump and the other 18 defendants currently facing charges alongside him. The 18, who are all named, include Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and election lawyer John Eastman. “The Defendants, as well as others not named as defendants, unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere,” the indictment says.