30 People Injured After Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Bar in Arizona
‘CHAOTIC’
A total of 30 people were injured at an Elks Lodge in Arizona after a suspected drunk driver plowed into the club on Saturday night, according to local authorities. Ambulances transported a total of 10 people to area hospitals, the Apache Junction Police Department confirmed in a news release, while another five were able to drive themselves to get treatment. One of the hospitalized victims is in critical but stable condition, police said. Another 15 people were treated by first responders with minor injuries at the scene. One Apache Junction police officer told local station Arizona’s Family the scene was “chaotic,” and said the social club was “pretty packed when the incident occurred.” Authorities identified the suspect as 73-year-old Thomas Edward Kain, and called alcohol a “contributing factor” in the incident. “Kain was at the Elks Lodge, got in his truck to leave, and accidentally drove into the building,” police said.