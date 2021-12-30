‘Please Don’t Call 911’: 30% of New York’s EMS Out Sick as COVID Calls Double
WORRYING SIGNS
The number of 911 calls for fever and cough in New York City has nearly doubled since the start of December—and the city’s emergency medical services is facing a massive staffing shortfall. The city had 767 911 calls related to the COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday, nearly double November’s roughly 400 calls. Meanwhile, 30 percent of the city’s 4,400 EMS workers were out sick Wednesday, an FDNY spokesman told Gothamist. “Our resources are impacted right now because of this, and we’re trying to make sure we prioritize those resources for folks who are really in a bad way and need our help,” spokesman Frank Dwyer said. “If it’s not a true emergency, please don’t call 911.” Vincent Variele, the head of the FDNY’s EMS union, reiterated the stress the Omicron variant has placed on the workforce. “It’s taking a toll on them,” Variele said. “They’re drained and burnt out.”