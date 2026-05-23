‘30 Rock’ Star Dead at 52

Actor Grizzwald “Grizz” Chapman died Friday at the age of 52, his longtime representative confirmed to TMZ. Chapman was best known for portraying Grizz on the acclaimed American sitcom 30 Rock, created by Tina Fey, 56. Details surrounding Chapman’s death have not been released. Chapman received a kidney transplant in 2010 after spending a year undergoing dialysis treatments while filming 30 Rock and searching for a donor. Following his battle with kidney disease, he signed on as a spokesperson for the National Kidney Foundation the same year as his transplant. “I really had no life before the transplant,” Chapman told the Tribune. Chapman’s cousin, Donte “Hammer” Harrison, shared a tribute to him on Instagram, confirming that the actor died peacefully in his sleep after years of battling illness and undergoing dialysis. “A lot of people knew him as the sitcom star from 30 Rock, but we knew the man behind the screen. A good heart, good energy, and somebody who made an impact in this life,” Harrison wrote. Chapman leaves behind his wife and two children, who TMZ reports are “devastated” by their loss.