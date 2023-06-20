30-Something Woman Posed as Boston High School Student: Report
HOODWINKED
Boston police are investigating after an adult woman—reportedly in her 30s—allegedly posed as a student to attend Boston high schools throughout the recent school year, WCVB 5 Boston reported Tuesday. A letter from the Boston Public Schools superintendent obtained by the station revealed that the woman attended three different high schools, enrolling under multiple names in an attempt to hoodwink the school district. “I am deeply troubled that an adult would breach the trust of our school communities by posing as a student,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said, calling the scheme “a case of extremely sophisticated fraud.” Irregularities in the woman’s paperwork would prove to be her downfall and cops were contacted after the inconsistencies were discovered. Just last week, Louisiana officials revealed a similar scheme of a 28-year-old woman who posed as a teenager and enrolled in high school to learn English.