30-Year-Old Pro Golfer Grayson Murray Exits PGA Tournament, Then Dies

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died suddenly this weekend, the tour announced on Saturday. He was 30 years old.

News of Murray’s death came just one day after the pro golfer withdrew from the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, citing an unspecified illness. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

“We were devastated to learn—and are heartbroken to share—that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan added that the Schwab Challenge would continue to respect the Murray family’s wishes.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Monahan continued. “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Murray skyrocketed to fame as a talented young player in the early 2010s. He earned full status on the PGA Tour in 2016, just a week before his 23rd birthday, and won the Barbasol Championship the next year. In the years that followed, however, Murray bounced between the PGA Tour and the lower-level Korn Ferry Tour before securing his second PGA title at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024.

Murray also struggled with alcohol abuse, depression, and anxiety throughout his career. After his Sony win, he opened up about his alcohol use and about being unprepared for life on tour at such a young age.

“Yes, I would drink during tournament weeks,” Murray said in an interview with the tour in January. “It was my outlet. I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won. Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year–but also feeling like I was invincible.”

Murray seemed to be on the upswing after his January win, sharing that he’d been sober since early 2023.

“It took me a long time to get to this point,” he continued. “… I’m a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn’t put that drink down eight months ago.”