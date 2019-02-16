3,000 Oakland Teachers to Strike

CHEAT SHEET
Approximately 3,000 Oakland, California teachers will go on strike Thursday in a bid for better wages and increased school funding, they announced Saturday. Teacher salaries have not kept pace with the city's rising rents, leading to high teacher turnover, the Oakland Education Association's president said. 2018 marked the biggest year for strikes since 1986, fueled by teacher strikes in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and other states. Nearly 400,000 teachers stopped work during those demonstrations, many winning new contracts as a result.