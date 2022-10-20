Hundreds of Antiquities Linked to ‘Prolific Looter’ Returned Home 15 Years Later

Read it at Artnet
As part of an ongoing, 15-year investigation, 307 looted antiquities valued at almost $4 million were returned to India in a ceremony held at the Indian Consulate in New York this week, Artnet reports. The objects were found to be linked to disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor, “a prolific looter who helped traffic items from Afghanistan, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and other countries,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement.