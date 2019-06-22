30th Horse Dies at Santa Anita in Six Months

A 30th horse has died at Santa Anita Racetrack in the past six months, prompting Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer to be ruled off of the track. American Currency, the fourth horse in Hollendorfer's care to die while training or racing this season, died after sustaining a leg-injury on the training track at Santa Anita on Saturday. In a statement, the company that owns Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields said that “individuals who do not embrace the new rules and safety measures that put horse and rider safety above all else will have no place at any Stronach Group racetrack.” Santa Anita’s meet ends Sunday and Golden Gate Fields, its sister track, is currently not running