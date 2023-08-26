31-Year-Old Former Olympic Figure Skater Dies in Fatal Car Crash
‘A SHINING STAR’
Canadian figure skater Alexandra Paul, 31, was killed in a devastating crash involving seven vehicles after a semi-truck rammed into her car, CBC Sports reported. On Tuesday afternoon, she was in her vehicle with her baby son when a truck veered into a construction zone and smashed into a line of stopped cars in Ontario. According to police, her baby was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but Paul was pronounced dead at the scene. With her skating partner Mitchell Islam, who she married only two years ago, Paul won three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. In a tribute to Paul, Skate Canada described her as “a cherished member of our skating community.” “A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” Skate Canada wrote. “Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”