32 Americans Are Still Planning to Join Russia’s Basketball League This Season
‘RUSSIAN ROULETTE’
At least 32 Americans have signed up to play in Russia’s top basketball league this season despite Brittney Griner’s harrowing experience, according to USA TODAY’s tally. Griner was returning home after playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the WNBA off-season when she was arrested at the Moscow airport for having cannabis vape cartridges. She is now mired in Russia’s opaque legal system and caught in the diplomatic battle over the Ukraine invasion. Most of the players still willing to take the risk are lesser-known names, with the most recognizable being James Ennis, who has played for 10 NBA teams, Vince Hunter, and Malcolm Thomas. Only one is a woman, Unique Thompson, who joined the Indiana Fever as the 19th draft pick in 2021 before taking a training camp contract with the Dallas Wings. Her agent said Thompson “supports Brittney” but felt playing in Russia gave her the best change to “get back into the WNBA.” One veteran agent described the decision to USA TODAY as “playing Russian roulette, no pun intended.”