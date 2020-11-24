32 Bus Passengers in Multiple States Potentially Exposed to COVID-19
ALARMING
At least 32 passengers on a bus that traveled from El Paso, Texas to Denver, Colorado on Nov. 19 may have been exposed to COVID-19, health officials say. Authorities in multiple states are scrambling to conduct contact tracing after a person who was on board the bus died from COVID-19 shortly after the trip. Some of the passengers were picked up in New Mexico, while others boarded in Texas. The president of the bus service, Brian Hunt, said each passenger was screened for symptoms, checked for fevers twice before boarding, required to social distance, and had hand sanitizer made available to them on the bus. “We have not typically taken contact information from all our riders though we have emails or telephone numbers from a certain number,” Hunt was quoted as saying by the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “After the incident last week, we began collecting contact information diligently to be prepared in the future.”