32 U.S. Embassy workers in Cambodia Fired Over Porn-Sharing Claims

The United States embassy in Cambodia has fired 32 workers after they were caught allegedly sharing pornography with each other in a non-official Facebook Messenger group chat. Sources told Reuters the workers had been sharing indecent videos and photos, including some featuring people who are believed to be under the age of 18, and were reported to the embassy after the wife of one of the workers stumbled across the chat. The sources confirmed the workers included Cambodians and Cambodian Americans, many of whom were guards and clerical staff; there were no diplomats among the dismissed workers. Cambodia has been notorious for child prostitution, and several foreigners have been convicted and jailed for child abuse in recent years.