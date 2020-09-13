33 Confirmed Dead in West Coast Wildfires, but Toll Likely to Rise

CHEAT SHEET
The wildfires that have scorched millions of acres in bone-dry California, Oregon, and Washington have claimed at least 33 lives, the AP reported on Sunday. Because some people are still missing, the toll is expected to rise—and the danger is far from over. Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour in parts of Oregon could spread the flames that firefighters are racing to contain. Even in areas that were fire-free, residents faced smoke-choked air. “What’s next?” Danielle Oliver, evacuated from her home outside Portland, asked an AP reporter. “You have the protests, coronavirus pandemic, now the wildfires. What else can go wrong?”