CHAOS
33 Players Fined, Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Gets $50K for Mid-Game Fight
Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his role in an incident at the end of the Nov. 114 Cleveland-Pittsburgh game in which Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it. Rudolph's fine was the largest out of the 33 players who were fined for the incident. Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and was fined $45,623. Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended two games. The Steelers and Browns franchises were each fined $250,000.
The brawl unfolded during the Thursday Night Football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium, which ended in the Steelers’ 21-7 loss to the Browns. Garrett, an NFL star, later accused Rudolph of calling him a racial slur, the Associated Press reported. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy later said they “found no such evidence” to Garrett’s accusation, which he alleges Rudolph said before the brawl took place, according to ESPN.