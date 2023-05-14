33 Vegetable Farmers Mowed Down by Islamic Extremists

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Islamic extremists ambushed vegetable farmers in Burkina Faso, killing 33 in the latest attack by jihadi insurgents who have plunged the nation into a state of emergency. Provincial governor Babo Pierre Bassinga called the attack “cowardly and barbaric,” the Associated Press reported. The assailants showed up on motorcycles, set fire to property, and then began firing indiscriminately, according to Agence France-Presse. More than 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting that has wracked the nation for nearly a decade.