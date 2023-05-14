CHEAT SHEET
    33 Vegetable Farmers Mowed Down by Islamic Extremists

    AMBUSHED

    Flag of Burkina Faso

    Priad123456789/Wikimedia Commons

    Islamic extremists ambushed vegetable farmers in Burkina Faso, killing 33 in the latest attack by jihadi insurgents who have plunged the nation into a state of emergency. Provincial governor Babo Pierre Bassinga called the attack “cowardly and barbaric,” the Associated Press reported. The assailants showed up on motorcycles, set fire to property, and then began firing indiscriminately, according to Agence France-Presse. More than 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting that has wracked the nation for nearly a decade.

