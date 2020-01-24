34 Troops Diagnosed With Traumatic Brain Injuries After Iran Missile Strike, Pentagon Says

Read it at New York Times
The Defense Department said Friday that 34 American service members have been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury from the Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s Al Asad Base–contradicting Trump, who’s said their injuries were “not very serious.” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that eight of the service members affected have returned to the United States, after being previously transported to an American military hospital in Germany.
The news comes days after Trump said Iran’s Jan. 8 attack did not kill or injure any U.S. service members and dismissed concerns that some troops were experiencing concussion symptoms. “I heard they had headaches,” Trump told reports in Davos, Switzerland. “I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries I have seen.”