36 Serengeti Lions to be Relocated After Attacking Humans and Cattle in Tanzania
The government of Tanzania says it will be moving 36 Serengeti lions out of their natural habitat because of increasing attacks on humans and cattle. The endangered species are native to the Serengeti national park and have been impacted by encroaching humans. Most of the lions will be moved to Burigi Chato national park in the northwest part of the country, where fewer people live. Villagers historically killed lions that threatened their settlements, but the current pride is too large to stop. “We used to kill when one lion attacked people but this is a huge group which we can not do the same (with),” Simon Mduma, director general of Tanzania’s Wildlife Research Institute said, according to the Guardian. “Lions are becoming vulnerable and we want to take action that will sustain them.” In September, the Tanzanian government cancelled the special status of 12 previously protected zones and seven wildlife and forest reserves, allocating 1.8 million acres of land for settlements and farming.