3D Gun Creator Cody Wilson Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge in Child Sex Case
The founder of a Texas-based company that sells plans to print untraceable 3D printed guns has agreed to a plea deal that would allow him to avoid jail time in a child sex case. Cody Wilson, 31, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of injury to a child after he was accused of having sex with an underage girl last summer. The reduced charge means he will face no jail time but will be required to register as a sex offender for seven years and serve deferred adjudication probation. Additionally, he must pay a $1,200 fine, perform community service hours, and possibly attend treatment counseling, according to the AP. He also will not be able to own a gun while on probation. Wilson originally faced charges of felony sexual assault after an underage girl told police he paid her $500 to have sex with him in a hotel room in Austin, Texas. Wilson was arrested in Taiwan last year after police accused him of fleeing the investigation. He resigned as the director of his company after the arrest.