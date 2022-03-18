3M Exec Accused of Peeping at 24-Year-Old Woman Through Her Windows
CREEPY
A vice president for the multinational company 3M has been accused of creeping into a 24-year-old’s woman yard and peering at her through the windows of her duplex home. Robert T. Cesena, 48, allegedly carried out the surveillance on at least three nights until his arrest on March 13. According to charging documents, neighbors reported seeing a suspicious man in a Mini Cooper driving around the neighborhood and entering the duplex’s yard. CCTV captured the man sneaking up to a ground-floor window “and getting his face extremely close to her window trying to see through the blinds,” the charges say. Cesena’s relationship to the woman is unclear, but the woman told police she’d been asking her boyfriend to stay over after a string of “very uncomfortable” recent incidents. Cesena was charged with stalking after he and his wife gave conflicting accounts of where he was on one of the nights in question.