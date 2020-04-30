4 Amish Children Killed, 1 Missing After Horse-Drawn Buggy Overturns in Kentucky Storm
Four Amish children are dead and another is still missing after a horse-drawn buggy overturned in Kentucky during a Wednesday rainstorm, authorities said. The Kentucky State Police said six people were in the carriage around 5 p.m. as it was trying to cross a low-water bridge in a flooded creek in Bath Country. As the horse pulling the buggy was trying to cross, however, it lost its footing and slipped, causing the carriage to flip.
While the adult driving the buggy was quickly rescued, four siblings died in the accident. Authorities say the search continues for the fifth child. “Tragically, we have also had five Amish children swept away by floodwaters this evening after the heavy rain we’ve experienced today,” Bath County Judge-Executive Bobby C. Rogers wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “I ask that you please remember these individuals, and their families in your prayers this evening, and the days ahead.”