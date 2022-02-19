4 Charged for Murdering Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s Grandparents

Read it at AL.com
Investigators in Mobile, Alabama, charged four men Friday for the horrific murder of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents, including Darrin Southall, a local drug lord. Terrance Watkins, Jamarcus Chambers, and a fourth suspect, who has yet to be identified and detained, were also charged. The tragedy unfolded February 17, 2021 when the home of Leila and Tony Lewis was riddled with bullets and engulfed in flames. Both were discovered dead within the home once the fire was extinguished. HoneyKomb Brazy, known otherwise as Nashon Jones, mourned their deaths with an Instagram post stating, “Long live grandma n grandpa...I hate y’all got caught up In my Shìt.”