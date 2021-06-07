CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
4 Children Killed in Wrong-Way Kentucky Crash
NO SURVIVORS
Read it at WKYT
Four children—siblings ages 2 to 11—were killed this weekend when a wrong-way driver slammed into their family vehicle on a Kentucky highway. Also killed was Catherine Greene, 30, mother of the two youngest kids and stepmother to the two older ones, and the driver of the car that was going in the wrong direction, Jamaica Caudill, 38. Don Stowe, who witnessed the accident on I-75 in Lexington, told WKYT it was horrific. “The way that crash happened, there had to be no survivors,” he said. A priest who was driving past the scene and stopped to pray, Father Jim Sichko, is paying for the children’s funeral expenses, while relatives are raising money on GoFundMe for other costs.