4 Chinese Nationals Killed in Oklahoma Weed Farm Hostage Situation
QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE
Four people were executed Sunday evening after an assailant broke into a weed farm operation in Oklahoma, authorities said. Around 8:45 p.m., officials received a call regarding a hostage situation west of Hennessey involving five victims—all of them Chinese nationals. A male assailant had allegedly broken into the facility earlier that evening while several employees were inside, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. He then spent a “significant amount of time” on the premises before the executions began, claiming the lives of three men and one woman. A fifth person was hospitalized, authorities say. Police do not believe the attack to be a random incident, but are currently withholding the identity of the suspect for fear of putting “additional individuals in danger,” OSBI said. The identities of the victims are also being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.