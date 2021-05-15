4 Cuomo Accusers Get Subpoenas From AG
NEW PHASE
Four of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers have been subpoenaed to testify in Attorney General Letitia James’ probe of sexual harassment allegations, The New York Times reports. Former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett’s lawyer says she is expected to answer questions under oath in the next two weeks. Bennett, like the other women, has already sat for preliminary interviews with James’ investigators, so the testimony signals a new stage of the probe. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing and this week again chalked up some of the accusations to a matter of perception. “If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment, that is feeling uncomfortable,” he said. “I never said anything I believed was inappropriate. I never meant to make you feel that way.”