4 Dead, 3 Missing After Pennsylvania Flood Washes Cars Away
DEADLY DELUGE
Four people are dead and at least three others missing—including a baby and a toddler—after a sudden surge of rainwater flooded a Pennsylvania road Saturday night. Bucks County officials detailed the tragic storm during a Sunday news conference, in which they described rescue workers being stunned by the speed and ferocity of the rising water as cars were swept away. “We are treating this as a rescue,” said Tim Brewer, fire chief of Upper Makefield Township. “But we are fairly certain we are in a recovery mode.” Brewer didn’t disclose the names of the missing 9-month-old baby and 2-year-old girl. “When the water came up, it came up very quickly,” he said. “We do not think that anybody drove into it—that they were actively on that road when it happened.” Brewer said that a shocking 7 inches of rain poured into Bucks County in just 45 minutes, trapping some drivers in the storm.