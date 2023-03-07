4 Kidnapped Americans Were in Mexico for Tummy Tuck Surgery, Sister Says
‘BAD DREAM’
Four Americans who were assaulted and kidnapped by armed men in Mexico on Friday had crossed the border for a cosmetic medical procedure, according to family members. Relatives have identified the victims as Latavia “Tay” McGee; Zindell Brown; Shaeed Woodard; and Eric James Williams. Zalandria Brown, the sister of Zindell Brown, told the Associated Press that her brother had been accompanying one of the other victims as she sought tummy tuck surgery in Mexico. “This is like a bad dream you wish you could wake up from,” Brown said. McGee’s mother, Barbara Burgess, told ABC News on Monday that her daughter had been the prospective patient. She said she warned McGee not to go, but that McGee had reassured her she’d be fine. Earlier on Monday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at a press conference that the group had entered the country “to buy medicine in Mexico,” adding that the “entire” Mexican government was “working on this.” The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the Americans’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.