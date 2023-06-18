4 Killed After Deadly Night of Mass Shootings Across United States
HORRIFIC
Shootings in Illinois, Missouri and Washington state killed at least four people and injured more than two dozen late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A shooting in a Willowbrook, Illinois strip mall during a Juneteenth celebration killed one person and injured at least 20, police said. It happened just hours after two people were killed and three injured near an EDM festival in central Washington state, where police say a suspect shot “randomly into the crowd” at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater. Later that night, just after 1 a.m., ten juveniles were shot in St. Louis—one was killed, while the other nine are currently being treated at nearby hospitals, police said. It’s still unclear what happened to prompt that shooting. St. Louis Metropolitan Police continue to investigate.