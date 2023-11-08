4 L.A. County Sheriff’s Officials Found Dead of Apparent Suicide Within 24 Hours
‘SHOCKWAVES OF EMOTION’
Four employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were found dead within a 24-hour span over Monday and Tuesday, with all four cases being investigated as suspected suicides, authorities said. “We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. The deaths are believed to be unrelated, and there is no indication that foul play was involved, but sources told the Los Angeles Times that the third and fourth deaths were discovered as news of the first two spread through the department. The first victim was identified by the Times as Cmdr. Darren Harris, a 25-year veteran of the agency who died, sources said, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local station KTLA identified Greg Hovland, a retired sergeant, as the second victim. The sheriff’s department had not as of Tuesday confirmed any personal information about the late officials.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.