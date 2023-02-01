4 More Suspects in Haitian Prez Assassination Plot Transferred to U.S. Custody
‘REGIME CHANGE OPERATION’
Four more men were charged for their alleged involvement as key figures in the successful plot to assassinate former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The three Haitian-Americans and one Colombian national—all identified by the Justice Department as ringleaders in the “regime change operation”—were extradited to the United States. The move brings the total number of suspects in the case to be transferred to U.S. custody up to seven, while dozens more remain behind in Haitian detention. Charged with conspiracy in Moïse’s murder were two of the Haitian-Americans, 37-year-old James Solages and 57-year-old Joseph Vincent, and the Colombian soldier, 44-year-old German Alejandro Rivera Garcia. The fourth man, Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-American pastor and would-be politician, was hit with charges related to smuggling. Sanon and Solages met in April 2021—three months before Moïse was killed—to “discuss regime change in Haiti and support for Sanon, an aspiring Haitian political candidate,” the Justice Department said. Sanon’s allies, according to the Associated Press, have said he was tricked by the yet-unidentified masterminds behind the assassination.