4 Members of Florida-Based Socialist Group Charged With Spreading Russian Propaganda
‘MALIGN INFLUENCE’
A federal grand jury has indicted four members of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in Florida, in connection with alleged election interference on behalf of the Russian government. A federal indictment, unsealed Tuesday, names Omali Yeshitela, the movement’s leader, as well as Penny Joanne Hess, Jesse Nevel, and former Uhuru member Augustus C. Romain Jr. It accuses them of working with Russian nationals to carry out a “malign influence campaign,” spreading misinformation and pro-Kremlin propaganda at the behest of intelligence officers working for the Russian Federal Security Service. The indictment, handed down last Thursday, comes nearly a year after FBI agents raided the Uhuru House in St. Petersberg after a Russian national was indicted in a separate election interference case. The Uhuru Movement, which began in 1972, is a part of the African People’s Socialist Party, a group that Yeshitela co-founded and chairs.