4-Year-Old Utah Boy Found Dead Inside His Toy Chest
‘HE WAS THE GLUE’
A 4-year-old boy reported missing by his family last weekend was found dead the next morning “inside of a small toy chest in his bedroom,” the Hurricane City, Utah Police Department announced in a press release. Kache Wallis died inside the chest from positional asphyxiation, authorities said. The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the child’s death was accidental. All seemed well when Kache’s grandmother tucked him into bed last Saturday night, but on Sunday, he seemed to have vanished into thin air. After a fruitless search by friends and family, the grandmother called the police. Officers conducted their own search, but also turned up nothing. After a plea to the community for assistance, cops decided to search the house for a third time. That’s when they located Kache’s remains in the toy box.
“Our sweet Bubba passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 25th leaving us heart broken [sic] and empty,” says a GoFundMe page set up by the family to defray the cost of Kache’s funeral. “Kache had a smile that was infectious and loved everyone, everywhere he went, and they loved him too! ‘My name is Kache with K’ is what he would say. He was the glue that held it all together for us, we just don't know what we are going to do without him. We are asking for help to cover expenses of the loss of our sweet boy as we mourn his passing. We appreciate the love and support already received at this time. He will be in our hearts forever! We love you Bubba! And we will miss you!”